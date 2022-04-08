Ieq Capital LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after buying an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,748,000 after buying an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,798,000 after buying an additional 329,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,465,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $73.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

