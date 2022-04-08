Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

