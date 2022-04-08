Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after acquiring an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,657.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 254,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $338.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.74. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.78 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

