Ieq Capital LLC Buys 391 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.76.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

