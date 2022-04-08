Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,198,000 after purchasing an additional 695,521 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,165,000 after buying an additional 192,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,421,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $177.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.86.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

