IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) Insider Sells £1,750,700 in Stock

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) insider David Meaden sold 2,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80), for a total value of £1,750,700 ($2,296,000.00).

Shares of IDOX stock opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.83) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £282.39 million and a P/E ratio of 23.44. IDOX plc has a 1-year low of GBX 57.71 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. IDOX’s payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 78 ($1.02) price objective on shares of IDOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions including planning, building control, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

