IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.64

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.64 and last traded at $117.14, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.74.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $335.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $3,222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

