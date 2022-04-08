IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,067. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 284,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

