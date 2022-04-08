IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.17.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.75. 3,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,291. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $93.60 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.22.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

