I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $595,521.77 and $270.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00261802 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004763 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.00664071 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,506,082 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.