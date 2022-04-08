Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. CSFB upped their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

H traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.43. 1,009,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,622. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$29.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

