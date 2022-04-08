Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.74

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.52.

Huabao International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavors and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

