H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in H&R Block by 139.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in H&R Block by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,395,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in H&R Block by 7.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in H&R Block by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 332,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE HRB opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
