Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Paul Hayes Buys 20 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hayes acquired 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.91) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($198.30).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Paul Hayes acquired 12,705 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £100,623.60 ($131,965.38).

On Friday, March 18th, Paul Hayes acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 816 ($10.70) per share, with a total value of £146.88 ($192.63).

On Friday, February 18th, Paul Hayes acquired 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 754 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($197.77).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Paul Hayes acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 830 ($10.89) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($195.93).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 757.60 ($9.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 782.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 854.04. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 723 ($9.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWDN. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.07) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.97) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.36) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 952.50 ($12.49).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

