Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Christian Easterday Purchases 34,000 Shares

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCHGet Rating) insider Christian Easterday acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,266.00 ($37,042.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

About Hot Chili (Get Rating)

Hot Chili Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum, as well as silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Cortadera Copper-Gold Project located along the Chilean coastal range, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Applecross, Australia.

