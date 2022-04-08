Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PFE traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.34. 849,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,481,308. The stock has a market cap of $312.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.87 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.