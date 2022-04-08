Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 437,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $190.16. 179,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,370. The company has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.36.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

