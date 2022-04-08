HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of HMST opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $927.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

