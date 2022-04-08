Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $314.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $314.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.08.

NYSE:HD opened at $302.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.57 and a 200-day moving average of $360.67. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

