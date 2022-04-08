Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOWL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.20) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 280 ($3.67) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.52. The company has a market capitalization of £478.97 million and a PE ratio of 278.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

