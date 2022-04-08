Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) PT Raised to GBX 350 at Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 311.25 ($4.08).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

BOWL opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.52. The stock has a market cap of £472.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.42.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.