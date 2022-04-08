Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.11

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $9.05. Holcim shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 89,193 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

