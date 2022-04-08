Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Raises Dividend to GBX 21.50 Per Share

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 988 ($12.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,298 ($17.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,128.49.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.36) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.77) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.22), for a total value of £504,000 ($660,983.61).

About Hilton Food Group (Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.