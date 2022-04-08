Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to report sales of $362.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

In related news, CMO Jarrod Streng purchased 9,500 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,992,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,447,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,697 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 6,679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,808,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,069,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,252,000 after acquiring an additional 986,863 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,031,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 175,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.64. 958,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.