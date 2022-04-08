Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of HGLB opened at $9.98 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4,893.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

