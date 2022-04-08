High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Shares of High Income Securities Fund stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

