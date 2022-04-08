HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HEXO. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 312,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 236,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

