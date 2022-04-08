Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HTBK. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $665.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,440,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 543,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.