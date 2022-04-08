Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

MOMO opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Hello Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 242,929 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,262,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

