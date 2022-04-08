Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hello Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of MOMO opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.39. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group by 90.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Hello Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hello Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

