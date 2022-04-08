Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HTLD. Barclays lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $13.03 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,748,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,898,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 245,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

