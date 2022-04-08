Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.58

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.58 and traded as low as $89.02. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $89.02, with a volume of 2,046 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

