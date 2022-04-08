Head-To-Head Review: Landsea Homes (LSEA) & Its Rivals

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Landsea Homes to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 387 1512 1374 89 2.35

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.11%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ competitors have a beta of 2.32, meaning that their average stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.14 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.28

Landsea Homes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Landsea Homes competitors beat Landsea Homes on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

