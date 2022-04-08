Head to Head Analysis: First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) & Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $55.04 million 2.42 $14.19 million $0.98 10.25 Broadway Financial $27.97 million 3.85 -$4.05 million ($0.14) -10.71

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Northern Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Northern Community Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.80% 9.35% 0.76% Broadway Financial -14.48% -3.73% -0.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

