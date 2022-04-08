HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Director Gregory Politis Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.51 and a beta of 0.76.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.36. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 571.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter worth $287,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

