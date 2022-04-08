Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.23

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 3464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

HAYPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 7.32%.

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

