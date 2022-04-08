Haven Protocol Market Cap Achieves $114.68 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $114.68 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00011389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,922.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.98 or 0.07543750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.52 or 0.00264486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.52 or 0.00774691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00095870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.87 or 0.00519245 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.00418779 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,459,662 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.