Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $174.73

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.73 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 172.50 ($2.26). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 106,887 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.41) to GBX 197 ($2.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £549.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.46%.

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £10,016.16 ($13,135.95). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 5,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £9,954.42 ($13,054.98).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

