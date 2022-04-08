Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 3.3%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.70 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.21). Approximately 1,250,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,413,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.45 ($0.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.56.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

