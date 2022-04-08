Harvest Finance Price Tops $102.22 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $68.89 million and $16.62 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $102.22 or 0.00235656 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011306 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 691,402 coins and its circulating supply is 673,942 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

