Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE HSC opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Harsco has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Harsco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

