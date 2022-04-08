Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. 52,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,999,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,290,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 1,771,334 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

