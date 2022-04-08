Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Cut to €179.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €201.00 ($220.88) to €179.00 ($196.70) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.49.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

