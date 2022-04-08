Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($216.48) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €177.75 ($195.33).

HNR1 opened at €145.90 ($160.33) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €159.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €160.99. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($127.88).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

