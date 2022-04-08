Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,461 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,478 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $39.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

