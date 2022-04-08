Guggenheim Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $12.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

