Guggenheim Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $12.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.69.
Shares of ARHS opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
