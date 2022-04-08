Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 616 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $121.41. 3,109,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,439. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $121.04 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

