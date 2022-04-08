Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD traded up $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $243.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,214. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $180.88 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.00.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

