Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 29.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $452.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,493. The stock has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

