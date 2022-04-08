Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $840,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,843,000 after acquiring an additional 302,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $495.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,277. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $491.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

